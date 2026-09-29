Delhi HC sets aside FSSAI order directing Red Bull to remove term ‘energy drink’ on its beverage

It further said that FSSAI is free to take a fresh decision in the matter after following due process by issuing a show cause notice to Red Bull and granting it an opportunity of hearing.

The court was informed by FSSAI that no separate show cause notice was given and that the June 30 letter itself was a notice and that the concern was only with the use of the words ‘energy drink’, and not with the product itself.

The court passed the order on a plea by Red Bull challenging a June 30 order of FSSAI directing the company to discontinue using term ‘energy drink’ on its beverage products.

The court, therefore, allowed Red Bull’s petition challenging the FSSAI's June 30 order, on the limited ground that natural justice principles had been violated.

The petitioner company submitted that it had been using the ‘energy drink’ descriptor for its beverage products in India since 2002 and that FSSAI had itself previously recognised its use for the relevant category of caffeinated beverages.