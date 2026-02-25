Delhi HC seeks police stand on Alka Lamba's plea in police assault case

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the police on Lamba's plea seeking a direction to quash the FIR and all consequential proceedings, including the chargesheet and framing of charges, and asked it to file a response.

The prosecution has accused the Congress leader of obstructing police and blocking a public road while holding a protest in support of women's reservation at Jantar Mantar on July 29, 2024.

On December 19, 2025, the magistrate had ordered framing charges for the offences of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, obstruction of a public official, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant and danger or obstruction in a public way.

The counsel for the petitioner, advocate Abhik Chimni, urged the court to list the matter on a "short date" to enable him to press for interim relief of stay on the proceedings.

"FIR is registered in 2024. You are coming in 2026 and saying there is urgency," the court remarked while turning down the request.

The matter was listed for hearing on September 3.