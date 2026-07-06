Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea of Gymkhana members against show-cause notice for eviction

Justice Avneesh Jhingan issued notice to the central government on applications seeking a stay on the operation of the show-cause notice, and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the July 7 hearing before the Estate Officer is adjourned to a day after the next date of hearing in court on July 28.

SG Mehta said the Centre would file its response to the applications.

Noting that a hearing before the Estate Officer was scheduled for July 7, he added, "They can seek an adjournment there."