Delhi HC restrains unauthorised exploitation of Ramdev's name, image

"This Court prima facie finds that the impugned contents are not only violative of plaintiff's rights to protect his image, voice, likeness and other attributes of his persona and personality but go a step further wherein, by use of modern technology such as AI, the images of the plaintiff have been modified and/or associated with people and products he has no connection with," said the court in the order passed on February 18.

"It is directed that till the next date of hearing, defendants No.1 to 10 (including unknown persons).. are restrained from publishing any material which violates plaintiff's publicity/personality rights by utilising and/or in any manner, directly or indirectly, using or exploiting or misappropriating plaintiff's (a) name 'Ramdev', 'Swami Ramde', 'Baba Ramdev', 'Yog Guru Ramdev', 'Yog Guru Swami Ramdev' and/or any abbreviation, moniker, title or variation thereof; (b) voice; (c) image; (d) likeness; (e) unique style of discourse and delivery; and/or (f) any other attributes which are exclusively identifiable/associated with him, for any commercial and/or personal gain, without plaintiff's consent and/or authorisation in all formats and on all mediums, such as but not limited to generated content, deepfake videos, voice-cloned audio, metaverse environments," it ordered.