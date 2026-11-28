The high court clarified that Mohan Meakin Limited, which manufactures Old Monk and iQ gin, is not restrained from using the mark 'IQ' or its 'iQ' device for gin or for any other goods and added that the company was at liberty to sell its gin in a different get-up.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said plaintiff Nao Spirits And Beverages Private Limited, which manufactures and sells 'Greater Than' gin, has no monopoly over the colours black and white, and the defendant (Mohan Meakin) is free to use them in a manner which does not result in a get-up deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff.

"The new get-up must differ not merely in the shape of the bottle, but also in its dress, that is, the size and placement of the label, the colour arrangement, the placement of the device, and the typography and arrangement of the words on the label, so that the overall get-up, seen as a whole, is not deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff," the high court said while passing an interim order on November 26.

According to the plaintiff, Greater Than is its flagship product, and it is a London Dry Gin introduced in India in 2016 and one of the first homegrown craft gins in the Indian market.

The plaintiff's counsel said it is a case of passing off of the overall get-up of the plaintiff's gin, that is, the shape of its bottle together with its trade dress.

He contended that the defendant has copied the bottle along with the black-and-white scheme, the black cap, the placement of a large black angular device at the top centre of the label and the arrangement of 'LONDON DRY' in small letters over 'GIN' in large letters.

The defendant, which has been in the liquor trade for over 160 years, sells brands including Old Monk, Big Ben London gin and Jamun gin.

It submitted that it has been using the mark 'IQ' for beer since 1996 and launched gin under the impugned 'iQ' label in August 2023.

The counsel submitted that the bottle is an ordinary, generic and functional bottle and identical bottles are sold across the world and offered as stock designs by glass makers. In India, Haku vodka and Indri whisky use similar bottles, he added.

The court, however, said it was prima facie satisfied that the use of the impugned get-up by the defendant was likely to cause confusion and deception, including confusion as to affiliation, sponsorship or connection, among ordinary consumers as well as among the plaintiff's loyal consumers and the trade.

It said the plaintiff has made out a strong prima facie case of passing off in respect of the overall get-up of the defendant's iQ gin.

"The balance of convenience is also in favour of the plaintiff. The plaintiff has used its get-up since 2016 and has built its goodwill on it.

"The defendant entered the market with the impugned get-up only in August 2023. The defendant is an established company with several brands and a large turnover.

"The order proposed does not stop it from selling gin, or from using the mark 'IQ'; it only requires the defendant to sell its gin in a get-up of its own," the court said.

It further said that the inconvenience to the defendant of changing the dress of one product is far less than the harm to the plaintiff if the impugned get-up continues in the market during the pendency of the suit.

Public interest also lies in ensuring that consumers are not misled about the source of what they buy, the high court said.

It directed that till the disposal of the suit, the defendant is restrained from manufacturing, bottling, selling, offering for sale, distributing, displaying or otherwise dealing in gin in the existing get-up.

Considering that the products are liquor, sold through licensed channels under state excise regimes, the court said the defendant should file an affidavit within two weeks disclosing its stock of iQ gin in the existing get-up, at its premises, with its distributors or in transit.

The court asked the defendant not to manufacture or bottle any fresh stock of gin in this get-up and not to place any fresh order for these bottles.

It granted one month's time to the defendant to exhaust the existing stock after which the company should ensure that the product is removed from the shelves of the retail/wholesale outlets supplied by it or through its distributors.

The defendant should be free to re-bottle and re-label such stock in a get-up that complies with the directions, the court said.