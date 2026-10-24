Delhi HC rejects Neha Bora's plea against police notice to sign peace bond

The court clarified that its scope was limited to examining "whether there was any material/information before the SEM at all and whether the SEM applied its mind on such material/information received by him" before proceeding to issue the notice.

Unless it was a case of nil material, which would shock the conscience of the court, the writ court would not interfere, the court said, as it clarified that the notice need not "read like a judgment" but merely set out the substance of the information received by the SEM.

The court further observed that there were "sufficient checks and balance(s)" in law, which provide an opportunity to the person receiving the notice to defend herself and be discharged by the SEM if it was proved during the inquiry that the bond was not necessary for maintaining peace or good behaviour.

"In the opinion of this court, the SEM, in the present case, has duly examined the information received by him, including the three general diary entries along with kalandara dated 17.10.2026 and examined the three witnesses, which would satisfy the requirements under Sections 126 and 130 of the BNSS," the court said.

"Undoubtedly, the SEM would apply his own mind to the material/information placed before him and only then arrive at a conclusion regarding furnishing of a personal bond or bail bond," the court ordered.

The court left it open for the SEM to decide on the insistence on a bond at the first instance, considering that the legal provision provides for furnishing a bond only if there was an apprehension of breach of peace or disturbance after the commencement and before the completion of the inquiry.

The police notice asked Bora to appear before the SEM on October 19 and show cause as to why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of enquiry".

Delhi Police defended the notice, stating that there was sufficient information and material with the SEM to form an opinion and issue the notice.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while she was on her way to join the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi's Connaught Place. She was released on October 17.

The proceedings before the SEM are based on allegations of sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16, repeated protests around Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and instigating people to participate in the October 16 demonstration.