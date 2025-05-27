Delhi HC refuses immediate protection from arrest to court staff in corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest at this stage to a trial court staff accused in a corruption case, saying the allegations are "very serious".

Justice Amit Sharma issued a notice on the anticipatory bail plea of the ahlmad (a court staff who maintains records) and asked the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to file its response.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that the probe in the matter was not fair and urged the court to grant interim protection from arrest.

The court said it would deal with the issue of interim relief on May 29, when the staff's petition for the quashing of the FIR against him is listed, and refused to pass any immediate directions on the request.

"There are very serious allegations. Evidence has come on record. A person from our own staff.... They (ACB) have given a statement that they want your custodial interrogation," the judge observed orally.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client has joined the inquiry several times and there are "criss-cross" complaints.

The petitioner had earlier claimed that the ACB lodged the bribery FIR to frame a trial court judge to "settle scores with him", after he issued a notice to its joint commissioner asking why a contempt reference be not made to the Delhi High Court for allegedly threatening the staff.

The prosecutor opposed the grant of any relief and said he would file a response.

The ahlmad's anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court on May 22 after the public prosecutor claimed that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The 38-year-old ahlmad was posted in the court of a special judge in the Rouse Avenue District Court between September 14, 2023 and March 21, 2025.

On May 16, the ACB registered an FIR against him following complaints of demands for bribe by the accused for securing bail.

In another petition before the high court, the ahlmad has sought the quashing of the FIR as well as all consequent proceedings.

In the alternative, he has prayed for a direction from the high court to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair probe.

On February 14, the high court administration turned down the ACB's request to initiate a probe against the special judge concerned for alleged bribery, saying the agency did not have "sufficient material" against the judge.

However, it had asked the ACB to continue its investigation and suggested that it approach them again if any material showing the special judge's involvement is found.

On May 20, the judge was transferred from the Rouse Avenue Court to another district by the high court through an administrative order.