Delhi HC permits IVF procedure for Indian army soldier in vegetative state

The court thus opined that although there was no express indication of consent from the petitioner's husband at this stage, it was only "fair, reasonable, and just" for the authorities to take steps to take the IVF procedure to its logical end.

"But for this, the original consent given by the petitioner's husband shall stand vitiated, and the very purpose for acceding to the IVF treatment shall be rendered otiose," the court said.

"It is trite law, that procedure is indeed the handmaiden of justice. Non-compliance with the bare, strict, text of a procedural provision, destroying the substantive intent of the legislation ought not to be countenanced. The right to reproductive autonomy, it must be remembered, is a fundamental right. The ART Act must be so interpreted which furthers the said right, and not derogates from it," observed the court.