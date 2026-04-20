Delhi HC Judge Justice Sharma to pass order on recusal plea by Kejriwal at 2.30 pm

Besides KejriwalKejriwal, the applications for recusal of the judge were also filed by AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak. Other respondents, including Vijay Nair and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, have also sought her recusal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the CBI and opposed the plea. He urged Justice Sharma to initiate contempt action against Kejriwal and others for seeking her recusal.