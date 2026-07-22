Delhi HC dismisses PIL over Sonam Wangchuk's removal from Jantar Mantar

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the issue of the educationist's hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital was earlier raised by his wife before the high court and the matter was "disposed of to their satisfaction".

Asserting that the concerns and prayers in relation to the incident cannot be permitted to be raised again, the bench asked petitioner Shakeel Abbas to lodge an FIR in case he was still aggrieved.

"Since an FIR is sought to be lodged in relation to a reportedly solitary incident, it is always open for the petitioner to take recourse to 173 of BNSS," the court said.