Delhi HC directs safeguards to protect women returning from maternity leave

"Where a statutory framework is enacted to advance constitutional guarantees, courts are duty-bound to interpret such legislation in a manner that effectuates, rather than defeats, those guarantees. Under no circumstance, can maternity be allowed to become a source of ignominy at the workplace," Justice Sachin Datta said in an order dated August 31.

The court also held that neither the Maternity Benefit Act nor the Code on Social Security, 2020, expressly provides a comprehensive framework governing post-maternity reintegration.

It directed the Centre to frame rules or issue directions to ensure pregnancy-related accommodations, role protection, return-to-work parity, lactation support, timely grievance redressal, inspection standards, and safeguards against subtle workplace retaliation, directing the exercise be completed within six months.

The court said nothing should preclude a woman from seeking appropriate adjustment in her duties, hours, place or pattern of work or an alternate role in view of her post-maternity circumstances, and every such request shall be duly considered.

It said the expression "conditions of service" under the law extends to the substantive incidents of employment, including the nature and content of duties entrusted to the woman employee, her grade and functional status, reporting hierarchy, supervisory responsibilities, and her entitlement to be considered for appraisal and promotion.

The court said a woman returning from maternity leave is ordinarily entitled to the same position, and where that is genuinely impracticable, "the employer shall, before her resumption of duty, duly intimate the reasons for the non-availability of the post and the particulars of the alternative or equivalent position proposed to be offered to her".