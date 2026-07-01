Delhi HC directs removal of objectionable posts against MP Raghav Chadha

Chadha, who has exited the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, earlier filed a lawsuit in the high court against the publication of alleged malicious and fabricated social media posts, that, he said, were gravely prejudicial to his reputation and personality rights.

"I said no personality rights is involved. However, I have asked to take down (certain content)," Justice Subramonium Prasad said while pronouncing the interim order in the matter.

"Rest all, the content is not defamatory prima facie," the judge added.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.