Delhi HC directs expeditious decision on visa plea by Moin Qureshi's daughter

Justice Sachin Datta observed that Pernia Qureshi would submit the application for the grant of visa and asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to endeavour to issue her the visa according to the applicable guidelines.

The court passed the order on a 2019 petition by Pernia Qureshi, a US citizen, against the Centre's decision to revoke her Person of Indian Origin (PIO) status.

She also challenged a 2018 communication informing her that a person whose parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents were citizens of Pakistan was not eligible for an Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card.