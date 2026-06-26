Delhi HC denies bail to father accused of sexually assaulting daughter

The 17-year-old survivor, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, alleged that the assault began when she was about 6.

She approached the police in January after an incident, which led to an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the father's contention that the minor's claims were unreliable on account of her psychological condition, saying that such a condition was associated with prolonged trauma and there was no reason to disbelieve her.