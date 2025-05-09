Delhi HC closes case after Ramdev pledges no more offensive remarks against Rooh Afza

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday closed a case after Yoga guru Ramdev pledged not to pass any further disparaging remarks against Hamdard's Rooh Afza.

Justice Amit Bansal said the averments of Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd in their affidavits were binding on them and decreed the suit in favour of Hamdard National Foundation India.

The court had previously ordered removal of the controversial online content and asked Ramdev and Patanjali to file their undertaking.

The court passed the order while dealing with a lawsuit by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks.

Hamdard claimed while promoting Patanjali's "gulab sharbat", Ramdev alleged the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

On April 22, the court sought an affidavit from Ramdev and Patanjali assuring to "not issue any statements, social media posts or disparaging videos/advertisements in future similar to those which are subject matter of the present suit in respect of products of the competitors".

Ramdev's remark of "sharbat jihad" on Hamdard's Rooh Afza, the court said, was indefensible and shook its conscience, prompting the Yoga guru to assure he would immediately take down the related videos and social media posts.

Hamdard's counsel had said instead of taking down the objectionable YouTube video in terms of an earlier order, the defendant had only made it private.

Ramdev's counsel, on the other hand, said he had "great respect for the court" and its directions would be complied with.

On May 1, after the court warned of initiating contempt action against Ramdev, his lawyer assured that certain objectionable content which was subsequently published would also be deleted within 24 hours.