Delhi HC asks trial court to defer evidence in Chinese visa case against Karti Chidambaram

Justice Manoj Jain directed the trial court not to record statements of witnesses till October 8.

"It would be appropriate that the trial court defers recording of evidence in the case till the next date of hearing (before the high court)," Justice Jain said.

The high court was informed that the matter is listed before the trial court this Friday.

The high court passed the order on separate pleas by the CBI, Karti Chidambaram and other accused challenging the framing of charges in the case.

While Karti Chidambaram and other accused have challenged the framing of corruption and conspiracy charges on the ground that no case was made out against them, CBI has sought framing of additional charges against the accused.

During the hearing, the CBI's counsel argued that the trial be permitted to go on and the probe agency be allowed to record statement of some of the formal witnesses who are old and crucial to the case.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Karti Chidambaram, urged the high court to stay the trial in the case till their pleas are heard.