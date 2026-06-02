Delhi HC asks search engines to turn off name-based search

Giving relief to a group of petitioners, the court ordered authorities, search engine operators and legal database platforms to de-index and disable their “name-based search functionality” in respect of judgments, orders and news articles cited by the petitioners.

The court, however, held that de-indexing is not appropriate in certain cases involving conviction for offences against women or children or for offences involving breach of public trust, offences by public servants, elected representatives, etc.

De-indexing refers to the removal of a specific web page or website from a search engine’s database.