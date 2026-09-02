Delhi HC asks police to reply to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's appeal in IB officer murder case

Justice Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan admitted the appeal and listed it for hearing on December 2 along with other connected appeals by co-convicts.

The court also directed jail authorities to place on record the nominal roll of the convict and called for trial court records in the case.

Hussain challenged the trial court's judgment convicting and sentencing him in the case, saying the investigation was aimed at implicating him to satisfy public anger.

The counsel for Delhi Police said the state would argue all the appeals, including Hussain's, together.

The bench said, "All connected appeals arising out of the same judgment are coming up on December 2. We have to assess the role of everybody. We will assess everybody's role separately but will hear them together. It will save judicial time if heard together".

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur police station officials that his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was missing since February 25, 2020.