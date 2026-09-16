Delhi HC asks govt if it is contemplating policy to regulate addiction causing features on social media apps

A bench of Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Amit Sharma said it would hear after three weeks a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking constitution of an expert committee to examine engagement-maximising and addiction-causing design features on social media platforms.

On being asked by the court whether the Centre was contemplating framing a policy on the issue, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said he does not have specific instructions on this.

To this, the bench orally said, “you take instructions whether you are contemplating framing of a policy and we will have the matter after three weeks”.