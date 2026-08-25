Delhi HC abates Sajjan Kumar's appeal against conviction in 1984 riots case following his death

Sajjan Kumar, who was serving two life sentences in Tihar jail in connection with the 1984 riots, died on August 20.

"In view thereof, the present appeal would abate," a bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan said.

This case was about the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

Anti-Sikh riots broke out in Delhi after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her Sikh bodyguards.