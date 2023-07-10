NEW DELHI: Amid heavy rains in the city, the Delhigovernment has declared holiday for students of primary classes on Tuesday.

The Office of the Director of Education issued a circular in this regard on Monday evening.

"Seeing the prediction for moderate to heavy rains tomorrow (Tuesday) in Delhi made by the Indian Meteorological Department, it is directed that it will be a holiday on July 11 (Tuesday) for students studying in classes Nursery to 5 in all government and govt aided Schools under the Directorate of Education. Accordingly, students of these classes must be informed well in advance so that they do not venture out," the circular read.

Delhi govt declares holiday on Tuesday for students of nursery to Class 5... staff to remain vigilant about the safety of the students attending school, especially in view of incessant rains. All recognised private schools under Directorate of Education, GNCTD are also advised to follow the above instructions in view of the safety of the students. This issues with the prior approval of Competent Authority," the circular stated.