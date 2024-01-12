Delhi fog: 39 trains running late due to low visibility

NEW DELHI: As many as 39 passenger trains to Delhi are running behind schedule as dense fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital, resulting in low visibility, railway officials said on Friday.

According to Northern Railway, of the 39 train, three trains are running late by six hours. This includes Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, and Khajarao-Kurukshetra Express trains.

Besides, six long distance trains including Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Amritsar-Nanded Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail and Seoni-Ferozpur Express are also running behind their schedule and are expected to arrive late by four hours.

Similarly, Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail are also delayed by around five hours while 10 others, including Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express are running late by up to two hours.

In addition to these, at least trains are running around 1-1.30 hours late, including Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction.

Meanwhile, zero visibility was reported at Delhi (Palam) Airport due to very dense fog conditions while Safdarjung Airport reported 200 m visibility in dense fog conditions on Friday morning.

Apart from Delhi, the visibility was recorded below 500 m in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior and Malda, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, parts of Punjab, and Rajasthan's Ganganagar, as per IMD data.