Delhi: Fire breaks out in Kamla Market; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Kamla Market in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Soon after receiving the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

On Friday night, a major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.

A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.