Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Dec 11

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, till December 11.

During the hearing, the court noted that submission of several documents is pending and have to be filed by the Enforcement Directorate for the accused persons.

Besides, the court expressed that the trial in the matter should start as soon as possible.

In July, the High Court denied bail to Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the ED. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said that Sisodia was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

The High Court observed that the order of the special judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court denying bail to Sisodia was well reasoned and does not hold any illegality or infirmity.