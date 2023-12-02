Delhi excise policy case: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court here.

According to ED sources, the financial probe agency filed a 60-page chargesheet against Singh in the court.

The ED sources said that in its chargesheet, the agency has alleged that Singh was involved in conspiracy, money laundering and helping the accused.

The ED has also named one more person as accused in the chargesheet, however, they have not revealed the name so far.

On October 4, the ED had arrested Singh in connection with its probe into the excise policy case following day-long searches at his residence here.

Singh's arrest was the second big arrest in the case after former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The ED had also arrested AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in the case.

Earlier, the ED had also issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal asking to appear before it on November 2 for questioning in the case.

However, Kejriwal skipped the summons last month and wrote to the agency that its action are "illegal and politically motivated".

Responding to ED summons to him, Kejriwal said, "The summon is illegal and politically motivated." He had said that the notice was sent at the "behest" of the BJP.

"Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," the AAP leader alleged.

The liquor scam case pertains to allegations that the AAP-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.

The AAP has strongly refuted the charge and accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in "political vendetta".