Delhi e-rickshaw drivers fear app-based battery shutdowns amid safety concerns

Safety concerns have emerged after videos circulated on social media purportedly showed people using a Chinese Bluetooth-enabled battery management application to remotely switch off compatible lithium-ion battery-powered e-rickshaws.

Following the circulation of the videos, the Delhi government has ordered a probe into the claims.

Drivers plying on some of Delhi's busiest routes told PTI that an unexpected shutdown on arterial roads could prove fatal as vehicles often travel close behind e-rickshaws, leaving little time to react.

Shree Ram, who ferries passengers between Punjabi Bagh West Metro and Peeragarhi Metro, said the route witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day and e-rickshaws often have to wait for passengers on both ends.