Delhi doctors stage protest over various demands including better working conditions

NEW DELHI: Doctors under the banner of Delhi Medical Association took out a protest march on Sunday from Maulana Azad Medical College here to Rajghat over their various demands including house tax adjustment for hospitals and better working conditions for doctors. Doctors also protested over alleged violence against health workers.

Police placed heavy barricades and prevented the protestors from proceeding towards Rajghat. Doctors protested strongly and sat on a road for more than an hour. More than 100 ambulances were also part of a mile-long procession.

Every branch of Delhi Medical Association (DMA), all nursing homes also participated in the protest.

According to Arun Gupta, Chief Coordinator of Delhi Medical Association (DMA), its members were present in full strength. Residents Doctors Association of Delhi Hospitals was also part of the procession.

"Doctors protested against the unfair treatment by authorities and repeated violence against healthcare workers. An unprecedented rally culminated at Shaheedi Park," Gupta added.The procession was led by DMA president Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, chief Coordinator Arun Gupta, Convenor Girish Tyagi, and many other senior medical professionals.