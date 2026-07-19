Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet in rape-murder case of IRS officer's daughter

Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakran was hearing arguments on charge against Rahul Meena and took cognisance of the charge sheet.

The court directed the police to preserve all the video evidence in the case and provide the details to the defence counsel. It then listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on August 1.

The charge sheet was filed before the court on Thursday, after the completion of the investigation by the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi. The matter was listed for hearing Saturday, the officials said.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found dead by her parents at their Kailash Hills residence in East of Kailash on the morning of April 22 after they returned home from a gym.