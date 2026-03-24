Delhi court sentences Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in UAPA case

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh announced the verdict on Andrabi after concluding the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The court also sentenced two associates of Andrabi -- Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen -- who were also convicted for 30 years in prison in the same case.

Earlier on January 14, Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were convicted under the offences of UAPA Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of a terrorist gang or terrorist organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation).