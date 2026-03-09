Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of couple accused of racial slurs at NE women for Tuesday

He also argued that Section 196 (promoting enmity between different racial groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) should not be attracted in the present case, as the complainants themselves uploaded the video on social media and led to its widespread dissemination.

He also alleged that the medical condition of Ruby Jain has deteriorated in jail as her treatment has been interrupted. While the advocate did not disclose any details regarding the medical condition, he pleaded for Jain's bail application to be viewed under the special considerations for the grant of bail to women in non-bailable offences under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He also alleged that her medical condition affects her mood and heightens aggression, which may have impacted her behaviour on the day of the incident.

The counsel for the complainant, Liyi Noshi, opposed the bail plea as the investigation is still ongoing and the accused may attempt to influence the prosecution witnesses if released. One of the primary eyewitnesses to the incident, the electrician who installed the air conditioner, is yet to be examined, she said.

She also argued that the accused had made attempts to intimidate the complainants. Shortly after the incident, they were called to their landlord's house as an attempt to "mediate" between the neighbours, wherein they were pressured to de-escalate the matter. She also alleged that the three women have been worried about their safety as people have shown up to their door in the middle of the night after the incident.

She emphasised that the lives of the girls have been heavily impacted by the incident. One of the girls who is from Manipur had to leave Delhi and move back home amidst ongoing ethnic violence in the state with great difficulty, she said.

Opposing the argument that Section 196 of BNS is not attracted, she stated that the video was not uploaded online by the complainants. They had initially sent the video to their friends seeking help, but the video ended up being widely disseminated and uploaded on social media in a chain of events beyond their control, she said.

She also questioned the argument posed by the opposing counsel on there being no racial discrimination, as she stated, "The accused was clearly heard saying, 'You northeastern people are shit', how is that not a derogatory remark attacking a certain community?"

Advocate Gaurav denied any claims of the complainants being intimidated after the incident, highlighting that no criminal complaints have been filed regarding these instances.