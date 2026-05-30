Delhi court orders framing of charges against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh, 15 others in money laundering case

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma said that "prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused".

The persons "have to be charged with the offence (of money laundering) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under Section 4 of PMLA", the ASJ said.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2017 and by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.