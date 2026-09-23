Delhi court grants default bail to 6 Ukrainians in Myanmar drone training camp case

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted bail to the six Ukrainian nationals on a cash bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court also discharged them under sections 21 (penalty for unauthorised entry) and 23 (penalty for visa overstay and general contraventions) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, taking note of the compounding of offences by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The FRRO had earlier compounded the offences by imposing a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh on each.

Ukrainian citizens Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak and Ivan Sukmanovskyi were arrested from the Lucknow airport on March 13.

Three other Ukrainians -- Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi -- were arrested from the Delhi airport the same day.

It was alleged that the six were operating as mercenaries.

Meanwhile, the court modified the bail condition of US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, who was granted default bail on September 18 on furnishing a personal bond and surety bonds of Rs 1 lakh each.

Van Dyke's plea to go home to the United States will be heard on Friday.

On Wednesday, the court directed the furnishing of only a cash bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

The NIA had earlier registered the case against the Ukrainian nationals and Van Dyke under section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The NIA had probed the case as involving alleged UAPA offences for 180 days after obtaining an extension from the court. However, in its first chargesheet filed on September 8, it invoked provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, while stating that the UAPA probe was continuing.