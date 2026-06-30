Delhi court grants bail to CBI official who allegedly stole Rs 1 lakh during raid

The prosecutor said that being an officer of the CBI, the accused committed theft and betrayed the trust reposed in a public servant. He said that an independent public witness saw the accused hiding the money under the mat.

The prosecution also claimed that the accused admitted his guilt in front of the other CBI officials after they witnessed the recovery.

In the bail order dated June 25, the court noted that the investigation had been completed and all material witnesses had been examined. it said all essential electronic evidence had been seized and sent to FSL for forensic analysis, the alleged stolen amount was recovered and the statement of an independent public witness had been recorded.