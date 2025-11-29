Delhi court extends gangster Anmol Bishnoi's NIA custody till Dec 5

Begin typing your search...

    Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension till December 5 in the hearing conducted at the NIA headquarters amid high security

    AuthorPTIPTI|29 Nov 2025 2:30 PM IST
    Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, in mask, while being produced in the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. The court on Wednesday sent Bishnoi, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to 11 days of NIA custody. The federal agency had arrested him upon his deportation from the US (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi for seven more days.

    Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension till December 5 in the hearing conducted at the NIA headquarters amid high security.

    Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the US on November 18. He was detained in the US in November last year.

    Earlier on November 19, Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent to 11 days of NIA custody.

    Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother Lawrence.

