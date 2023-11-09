Delhi court dismisses AAP leaders' appeals in defamation case

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendar Jain and Raghav Chadha in a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court upheld the magistrate court's order summoning Jain and Chadha as accused in the defamation case.

Goswami had filed the complaint, accusing Jain and Chadha of making defamatory remarks against him regarding North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) funds. He alleged that the defamatory remarks were intended to lower his moral and intellectual character in the eyes of the general public.

The court deemed the trial court's order as perfectly correct and legal on facts as well as in law.