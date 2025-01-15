Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a case lodged under the stringent MCOCA.

The judge passed the order after hearing arguments from the accused as well as the prosecution.

"Application dismissed," special judge Kaveri Baweja said.

The judge in the meantime issued notice to Delhi police on Balyan's plea for signing documents to open a bank account and other documents required to contest upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The judge would on January 22 hear arguments on a chargesheet filed in the case.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi police, opposed the bail application, claiming the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused could hamper the probe.

Advocate M S Khan, representing the accused, sought the relief for Balyan claiming he was not required for interrogation and no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.