Delhi Court allows Karti to make trips to Spain, UK

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, accused in Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases, to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom from June 25 to July 17.

The court directed Chidambaram to furnish a security deposit of Rs 1 crore and not to open or close any bank account overseas or enter into any property transactions abroad.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal allowed Karti’s plea, noting that he was on several occasions granted permission to travel abroad. Moreover, on none of the occasions, the applicant has violated any of the conditions, the judge said in an order passed on June 12.

“Therefore, in view of the above facts and circumstances, the applications moved by the applicant/accused Karti P Chidambaram are allowed and he is permitted to travel to Spain and UK during June 25 to July 17, 2023,” the judge said.