Delhi couple on 'family trip' transports Rs 7.5 crore heroin, held along with receiver

Police have arrested three people -- including the couple and a receiver -- and recovered a total of 1.504 kilograms of heroin from them, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Arif Khan (46) and his wife Shikha Ali (30), both residents of Naraina in Delhi, as well as Jumman (32) from the Bhalswa Dairy area.

Giving details of the arrest, the official said, "The crime branch had received specific inputs that Arif would be transporting a huge quantity of heroin from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and supplying it in Ghaziabad's Loni and different parts of Delhi. The accused used a taxi to transport the contraband at night. His wife accompanied him to avoid suspicion of law enforcement officers, whom they thought would assume it to be a family travelling together," the official said.