Delhi CM writes to LG V K Saxena, seeks replacement of health & finance secretaries

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to LG V K Saxena on Sunday seeking an urgent administrative change and demanding the replacement of health and finance Secretaries at the earliest.

He said he has also sought a report from Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on health infrastructure.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to CM Kejriwal expressing his "deep disappointment and concern with regards to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health Department of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi)."

V K Saxena also had demanded a report on the health services in Delhi.