Delhi CM unveils Commonwealth TT championship mascot 'Mayur'

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled the official mascot 'Mayur' for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 to be held in Delhi later this month.
The championship will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2, bringing together top players from 25 Commonwealth countries.
The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Delhi's Education and Sports minister Ashish Sood, Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation president Vivek Kohli and office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India, players, coaches and other guests.
The event would place Delhi in the international sporting spotlight and mark the beginning of a much larger journey for the city, Sood said.
'Mayur' represents confidence, excellence, determination, sportsmanship and India's rich cultural heritage, the minister said, adding that the peacock symbolises pride, energy and beauty in Indian tradition.
Sood further mentioned that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Gupta, the Delhi government is preparing the national capital to host future Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships and other major international sporting events.
The Delhi government is developing five centres of excellence to promote sports, covering disciplines such as swimming, athletics, wrestling and table tennis, that will not only function as training facilities but also serve as a strong talent pipeline for nurturing Delhi's future sporting champions.
The government is creating an environment where every child aspiring to become a sportsperson will have access to world-class sports infrastructure, international-standard coaching, sports science and advanced training facilities, Sood said.