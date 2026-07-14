Delhi CM unveils Commonwealth TT championship mascot 'Mayur'

The championship will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2, bringing together top players from 25 Commonwealth countries.

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Delhi's Education and Sports minister Ashish Sood, Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation president Vivek Kohli and office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India, players, coaches and other guests.

The event would place Delhi in the international sporting spotlight and mark the beginning of a much larger journey for the city, Sood said.