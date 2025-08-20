Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office said, terming the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

According to a senior police officer, the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot (Gujarat), was detained and is being questioned. The attack took place around 8.15 am, he said.

"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said this is not an ordinary attack, adding that the attacker tried to "push the chief minister down on the ground and beat her".

"Such an attack on anyone that too on a woman chief minister, who is dedicated to public work round the clock, was unheard of in Delhi," Mishra told reporters.

The chief minister has been attended by doctors and is currently under observation. She will later undergo MLC (medico legal case) examination, CMO officials said.

Official sources said that the attack on CM Gupta was part of a ''well-planned conspiracy", citing CCTV footage from her residence in Shalimar Bagh.

They said the footage clearly shows that the assailant had begun preparations for the attack at least 24 hours in advance. The CCTV captured him during a visit to the CM's residence on Wednesday.

The video captures the accused conducting a recce of the premises, recording visuals of the chief minister’s residence, and later attempting to carry out the assault. In the footage, he is seen talking to someone over the phone during his visit a day earlier.

The CCTV footage has been handed over to the police, who are carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident, sources said.

Meanwhile, Bhanuben Sakaria, mother of the accused, claimed in Rajkot that her son was not affiliated to any political party and had gone to the national capital to take part in a protest against the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs. She also claimed her son is a "dog lover".

"He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured," she said, adding that he went to Haridwar a few days back and told her over phone that he would go to Delhi to participate in protests against the Supreme Court's order.

"That's all he told us over the phone when we asked when he would return," Bhanuben said.

Police sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to review the security arrangements of CM Gupta after a detailed report of the incident is submitted by the police.

CM Gupta was accorded 'Z' category security of Delhi Police. This is as per security guidelines of the MHA outlined in the 'Yellow Book', which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

Police sources said that two videos of 'Jan Sunwai' from the mobile phone of the accused were recovered.

"So far we have learnt that the accused was recording videos of 'Jan Sunwai', including one from chief minister's residence in Shalimarbagh as well as her Camp Office. He was planning this attack and today when he got the opportunity, he attacked the CM," said a police source.

The source further said that Khimjibhai conducted reccee of the entire area and was watching the proceedings of 'Jan Sunwai' to understand about the security drill of the CM and to find out an opportunity for attack.

The accused went to her camp office disguised as a complainant for the addressal of his grievances.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Gupta is "shaken", but she is doing fine.

"During 'Jan Sunwai' this morning, the CM was interacting with the public as usual when a man approached her, handed over some papers and suddenly caught her hand, attempting to pull her towards him.

"In the scuffle that followed, people overpowered him... His identity and other details are being investigated by the police," he added.

The Delhi BJP chief denied reports that the CM was slapped or a stone was pelted at her. Such incidents in politics are unacceptable, he said, adding that 'Jan Sunwai' will continue.

She is taking a rest right now and has made it clear that she will not cancel her scheduled programmes, he added.

An eyewitness, who was present at 'Jan Sunwai', said, "We all were sitting. A person whose turn came sat with the CM... he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person."

Shailender Kumar, a man who had come with a complaint regarding sewer issues in his locality, said, "We heard that someone has slapped the chief minister. This is not right."

Former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Atishi also condemned the incident and hoped the chief minister was safe and the police will take strong action against the guilty.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh visited the camp office where the incident happened.

Former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi condemned the attack on Gupta.

AAP national convener Kejriwal stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

"I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," he said in a post on X.