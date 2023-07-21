Delhi CM-LG ‘bickering’ persists, SC steps in to choose DERC chief

NEW DELHI: After the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena failed to reach a consensus over the appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson, the Supreme Court said it would do some homework and pick someone on a “pro tem basis” to the post.

“It is sad that nobody cares what happens to the institution. Individually, you keep fighting with each other...That institution is headless,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

“We will appoint somebody on an ad-hoc basis,” the bench said, adding that it would have to do little bit of homework, consult people and take their consent. On July 17, the court had even asked the Chief Minister and LG to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the power regulator DERC.