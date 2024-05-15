Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set to hold two roadshows for Congress candidates today

NEW DELHI: In his first joint election campaign with Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold two roadshows for Congress candidates at Jahangirpuri and Model Town in the national capital on Wednesday.

CM Kejriwal will hold roadshows in support of Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, according to the Delhi Congress.

Congress and AAP are in a 3:4 seat-sharing agreement in Delhi.

According to the seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls between the INDIA bloc members in Delhi, AAP is contesting four seats while Congress has fielded candidates in three constituencies.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting his second Lok Sabha election, will fight the poll battle against BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency, Manoj Tiwari.

In 2019, Kumar contested as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Begusarai in Bihar, which he lost to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh. Later, he joined the Congress in 2021.

For the Chandni Chowk constituency, the Congress has fielded Jai Prakash Agarwal, who will face BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal. Agarwal previously won the same constituency in 1984, 1989, and 1996.

On the other hand, the Congress has picked Udit Raj to contest from North-West Delhi against BJP's Yogendra Chandolia.

Raj had previously won the constituency in 2014 as a BJP candidate. Raj joined the Congress in 2019.

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on May 25. Voting in Delhi will be held for 7 Lok Sabha seats.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on May 10, 50 days after he was jailed on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam and hours after the Supreme Court granted bail until June 1.