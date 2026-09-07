Delhi building collapse: Six dead, 11 rescued from debris; rescue ops enter day 2

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued a statement saying that 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS) following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

"Out of the 11 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries; three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent limb surgery. One patient had sustained a minor injury and was discharged after observation," the statement read.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

"One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

He said that efforts are continuing to trace the persons allegedly connected with the incident.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.