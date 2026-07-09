Delhi building collapse: Death toll climbs to three, FIR registered

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, in which one labourer was injured, police said. Earlier, officials had put the number of injured at five.

The details of the FIR were not known immediately.

The rescue operation was launched on Wednesday evening after the four-storey building that was under construction collapsed amid heavy rain.

In an official statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said, "During the operation, one labourer, identified as Saddam alias Ravi (32), was pulled out alive from the debris and shifted for treatment." He said three bodies were recovered during the rescue operation. The deceased were identified as Ram (42), a local tailor; Kafe alias Nurul (24), a labourer; and Ram Dua (62), the father of the building owner.

Ram was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The other two bodies were pulled out from the debris during the prolonged search operation, the DCP said.