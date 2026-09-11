Delhi building collapse: Court rejects anticipatory bail of accused

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Laler was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Shubham Tyagi, who was allegedly co-running a paying guest (PG) facility in the building that was reduced to rubble on September 6.

The judge rejected the plea considering the totality of the circumstances -- the deaths in the incident, Tyagi's rent agreement for the second and third floors that was "suppressed" in the plea seeking the relief and the "contemporaneous and mirrored lease in favour of co-accused Sudhanshu, with each signing as witness on the other's deed".

The court also noted that there was a "disclosure of a partnership in running PGs at Satya Niketan" and the need for further investigation into knowledge, consent and the financial or operational role of the applicant (Tyagi)".