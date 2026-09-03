Delhi-bound flight makes precautionary landing at Lucknow airport after smoke alarm goes off

However, preliminary checks at Lucknow airport found no sign of smoke or fire in the aircraft, they added.

Flight IX 1253, with 155 passengers onboard, took off from Varanasi airport around 8 am. Shortly after take-off, the smoke detection alarm in the cargo hold was activated, following which the pilot contacted Lucknow Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission to land.

The aircraft landed at Lucknow airport at 8:52 am, following which the airport's response team, fire brigade personnel and technical experts reached the aircraft. All 155 passengers and crew members were deboarded at 9:02 am, sources said.