Delhi bookshops see 'spectacular' first day of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, expect high sales

He said the book has drawn the kind of attention that only a few recent titles have, among them the book by former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Arundhati Roy's ‘Mother Mary Comes To Me’.

A buyer who picked up a fresh copy of the memoir said Gandhi has guarded her personal life well despite being a public figure for decades. "Now, this is a chance for readers to get a glimpse of her political and personal life," he said.

Another reader said it would take at least a week to get through the 500-plus-page book, but he was keen to know the finer details of her life.

"There are going to be polar reactions to this book, but for curious readers who do not want to see it through a political lens, this is going to be a fun read and a great insight into the Gandhi family," the reader said.

At Fakir Chand Book Store, also in Khan Market, buyers came in steadily through the day. "We are expecting to sell at least 150-200 books on the first day," Abhinav Bamhi, fourth-generation owner of the bookstore, told PTI.

He said such demand for hard copies is good for bookstores as it brings people back to brick-and-mortar shops.

Oxford Bookstore on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place also saw people placing pre-orders and buying the book.