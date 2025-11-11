Delhi blast: Shah chairs 2 security review meetings

NEW DELHI Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday twice reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort, sources said.

Shah, who chaired a meeting in the morning, held another one in the afternoon.

The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date, the sources said.

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attend the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast.

Almost the same set of officials attended the afternoon security review meeting, the sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also handed over the probe into the blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This is a clear indication that the blast, which so far claimed 12 lives, has been considered by the government as an act of terror as the NIA is mandated to probe into the terror cases only.

Shah has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles, officials said.