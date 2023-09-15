Delhi BJP to organise spl programmes on PM Modi's b'day

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 will organise a 'Seva Pakhwada' under which special programmes will be held, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Delhi unit BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that the party will organise special programmes.

"Delhi BJP will make every possible effort to take the speech of Prime Minister Modi at the launch of PM Vishwakarma Yojana and the inauguration of the first part of the new International Convention Centre in Dwarka among the people of Delhi," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said that Delhi BJP vice president Dinesh Pratap Singh will lead the party team to organise the Seva Pakhwada while secretary Naresh Kumar Airan will assist him as co-chief.

Terming PM Vishwakarma Yojana "a very big scheme", Sachdeva said Rs 13,000-crore scheme will benefit 18 different categories of workers from backward castes including carpenters, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, artisans, sculptors, cobblers, masons, washermen, tailors etc

The Delhi BJP has also asked its OBC Morcha workers to organise special programmes to take the Prime Minister's launch speech among these communities by organising programmes in colonies dominated by these communities.

The OBC Morcha will also organise a bike rally to promote the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

All 14 district units of Delhi will organise programmes by installing LED screens in the markets to take the Prime Minister's inaugural address to the people.

Parts of west Delhi up to Dwarka will be decorated to welcome PM Modi when he will visit Dwarka to inaugurate the International Convention Centre.

During the 'Seva Pakhwada', the BJP will organise exhibitions and many other programmes at various places in all the states and union territories of the country including Delhi, highlighting the achievements of the Central government during its 9-year tenure.

Blood donation and health camps will also be organised.

Also, apart from working on booth empowerment, cleanliness campaigns will also be conducted.

The programme will conclude on October 2.